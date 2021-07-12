Rat warning as demolition gets underway at Meenan Square

The Bogside Inn is one of the first buildings to be demolished as part of the regeneration of Meenan Square.
People living near ongoing demolition work in Derry's Bogside have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to vermin being disturbed by heavy machinery.
The regeneration of Meenan Square, at the junction of Lecky Road and Westland Street, will see a multi-million pound development that will include new houses, retail units, community and youth facilities and licensed premises.
One of Derry's best known pubs, the Bogside Inn, has been one of the first buildings to be brought down.
Sinn Fein councillor for the area, Patricia Logue, has welcomed the start of work to revamp Meenan Square but warned local residents to be alert to vermin being disturbed during demolition.
She said: “The start of demolition of the complex will be warmly welcomed by residents who have been looking forward to this day for such a long time. It is the start of a new beginning for this area. While all measures have been carried out regarding capping off sewage pipes, it is advisable that residents within a mile radius of this work keep doors and windows closed as vermin will be disturbed due to the vibrations of the heavy machinery.”
