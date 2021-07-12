Anger at vandalism of 'hole in the wall' in Derry's Brandywell area

Lecky Road cashpoint damaged

Anger at vandalism of 'hole in the wall' in Derry's Brandywell area

The damaged ATM cashpoint on Lecky Road.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Those responsible for smashing up an ATM cashpoint  in the Brandywell area of Derry at the weekend have been condemned.

Sinn Fein councillor for the area, Patricia Logue, said she found it 'hard to understand' why anyone would want to vandalise the cashpoint located on the Lecky Road.

She added: “It is always very busy because there are several businesses along this stretch of road and because people can access their money for free from this ATM.

“This machine was installed back in 2017 and it’s very important that such facilities are available in the heart of our communities and that people have access to such banking services.”

“I hope it can be repaired as soon as possible.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie