Anger at vandalism of 'hole in the wall' in Derry's Brandywell area

The damaged ATM cashpoint on Lecky Road.
Those responsible for smashing up an ATM cashpoint in the Brandywell area of Derry at the weekend have been condemned.
Sinn Fein councillor for the area, Patricia Logue, said she found it 'hard to understand' why anyone would want to vandalise the cashpoint located on the Lecky Road.
She added: “It is always very busy because there are several businesses along this stretch of road and because people can access their money for free from this ATM.
“This machine was installed back in 2017 and it’s very important that such facilities are available in the heart of our communities and that people have access to such banking services.”
“I hope it can be repaired as soon as possible.”
