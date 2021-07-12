Derry Death Notices - Monday, 12th July, 2021

FAULKNER, Mary (née McGovern). Ballerin - 10th July, 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital (RIP), beloved wife of the late John and sister of Bernadette Devlin (Brackaghslievegallion, Desertmartin). Rose Mamdani (Pinchbeck, Lincolnshire) and the late John Joe, Francis, Tom, Eamon and Barney. Mary is reposing in McKiernan’s Funeral Home. Funeral cortege will leave from her late residence, 29 Shanlongford Road, tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10.30am for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the Parish of Errigal web page (http://www.errigalparish.com). Due to government restrictions, funeral Mass numbers will be limited to family and friends. St Pio pray, for her Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and the Faulkner and McGovern family circle. No flowers please. Donations, in lieu, if desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke, c/o Mc Kiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea BT51 5QL.



McCLOSKEY, Kathleen (nee Donnelly), Derrynoid - 11th July, 2021 (peacefully) at home, RIP, much loved wife of the late Frankie and devoted mother of Jacqueline (McAuley), Barry, Noeleen (McKenna) and Stephen, sister of Kevin, Anna (McGuckin) and the late Patsy, Jim, Gerry, Charlie, Christopher, Frank, Maureen, Philomena and baby Kathleen. Funeral from her home, 20 Mulnavoo Road, Draperstown tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12.15pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in Church of St., Moneyneena. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, daughters in law Sam and Bernie, sons-in-law John and Vincent, grandchildren Rachael, Brian, James, Hannah, Ruth, Ben, Emma, Grace, Megan, John Pio, Ciaran and Bronagh, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends. House strictly private. The funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the church.



THOMPSON, Margaret Winnifred – 11t July, 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 302 Glenshane Road, Kilcattan (in the tender loving care of her devoted family), much loved wife of Norman, devoted mother of Anne, James, Sandra and Hazel and their families, much loved sister and friend. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home on tomorrow (Tuesday) at 1.30pm followed by burial in Upper Cumber Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the wake is restricted to family and close friends. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie, c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.



WOOD, Aubrey - 10th July 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (late of Eskaheen View), beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father of John, Peter, David and Andrew, devoted grandfather of Chloe, Jason, Michael and Aodhan, dear father-in-law of Maria and Ann, loving brother of Linda and the late Allan. Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home at 5:40pm today (Monday) to Immaculate Conception Church, Trench Road for Requiem Mass at 11:00am tomorrow (Tuesday). Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Sadly, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Please deliver any family flowers to Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him. Family and friends wishing to pay their respects to Aubrey can do so at Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, 31 William Street, from 3:30pm to 5:30pm today (Monday).