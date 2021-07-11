Man Arrested - Donegal Fatal Hit and Run Traffic Collision

A man in his 40s has been arrested by Gardaí investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision on the N15 at Lifford in the early hours of this morning.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Letterkenny Garda Station.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to come forward and for those with video footage (including dash cam) from the scene and along this route to make it available to investigators.

At approximately 2:45am Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of a traffic collision on the N15 at Townparks, Lifford.

A female pedestrian (34) was taken from the scene by Ambulance to University Hospital Letterkenny where she was later pronounced dead. It’s understood the pedestrian was struck by a white van that failed to remain at scene.

The van and its driver have yet to be located by investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074 9167116 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.