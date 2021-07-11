Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 11th July, 2021

MURPHY, Peter - 9th July 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of Emma, Patricia and Steven and stepfather of Margaruite, Tony, Valerie and the late Eddie and Steven and a dear and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home, 93 Carnhill, at 10:20am tomorrow (Monday) to St. Brigid’s Church, Carnhill for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.
WRAY,Georgina Elizabeth - 10th July, 2021 (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice (surrounded by her loving family after a short illness), much loved mother of Richard and Robert, loving mother-in-law of Jeanette and Mandy, devoted nana of Chloe Marissa and Eva, great-nana of Alex, precious sister of Meta, Sandra, Olive, Joan, Margaret, Linda, Willie and Thomas. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home, 13 Cheadle Park, Kilfennan tomorrow (Monday) at 10.00am followed by burial in Killea Parish Churchyard, Carrigans, Co. Donegal. Sadly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral is restricted to family and close friends. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle , c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle.
