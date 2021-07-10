Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 10th July, 2021

HARRISON, Mary (Miss Hill, Mary Hill School of Ballet) - 9th July 2021 at home, 45 Stoneypath, beloved wife of Marcus and adored mother of Victoria, loving mother in law of Marc and a devoted nanny of Elle and Sofia. Funeral service in the City Cemetery at 2.00pm tomorrow (Sunday). House private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.


McDONAGH, Josephine Veronica (Vera), nee O'Neill - 2nd July 2021 (peacefully) in Doncaster Royal Infirmary Hospital, beloved wife of the late James Joseph, devoted mother of Deirdre, Jim, Conor, Declan, Dermot and Ciara, a much loved grandmother, daughter of the late Felix and Mary O’Neill and dear sister of Mary and Pat and the late Jim, Grace, Harry, Catherine and Manus. Sadly missed by friends and relatives in Doncaster and Derry. Her remains will repose in the family home, 22 Lenamore Gardens from 3.00pm today (Saturday). Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn on Monday at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.
House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.


POWER, Ann - 9th July 2021 (peacefully) at Edenvale Care Home, Limavady (formerly of Grays, Essex), beloved wife of Stanley and loving sister-in-law of Nell McCool. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s funeral home at 10:40am tomorrow (Sunday) to the City Cemetery for funeral service at 11:00am. Sadly, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only.

