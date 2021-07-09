Tributes paid to Derry ballet teacher, Mary Harrison (Mary Hill)

Tributes are being paid to a much-loved Derry dance teacher, Mary Harrison, best known as Mary Hill, who has died.

Mrs Harrison passed away earlier today at her home at Stoneypath in the Waterside area of the city.

Best known as the founder of the Mary Hill School of Ballet in the city, she taught thousands of ballerinas.

Many of her former pupils have taken to social media to pay tribute.

Among them, Leisa Smith-Anderson, who says there will be a 'lot of tears cried today, including my own.'

She adds: “She was an absolute incredible and powerful woman, tiny but fiery with the biggest heart ever.

“She was always up for a laugh and never missed an opportunity for a good giggle.

“She taught hundreds of ballerinas all over N. Ireland and Donegal from babies to adults and the entire ballet community will be grieving today .

“I have so many fond memories of sitting in their home on Dacre Terrace with Victoria over 20 years ago having some great laughs, introducing both my daughters to ballet, then in more recent years being their photographer for their ballerinas and shows every year.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family home is limited to close family and friends.

Mrs Harrison will be laid to rest at a funeral service in the City Cemetery at 2.00pm on Sunday.

On its way to the cemetery, the funeral cortege will pause at the original Dacre Terrace Ballet Studio and the Playhouse to allow students and parents to pay their respects at approximately 1.30pm.

Those attending are asked to adhere to social distancing.

Mrs Harrison is survived by her husband, Marcus and daughter Victoria.