Walk-in vaccination clinic held today in Derry's Millennium Forum was 'very busy'

Pictured at the Forum clinic today, left to right, anaesthetist Dr Mukesh Chugh, nurse Kathleen Crossan and pharmacist Ryan Duffy.
A walk-in vaccination clinic held today in Derry's Millennium Forum was said to be 'very busy'.
The clinic was in operation from 4pm to 8pm and there will be further clinics tomorrow and on Saturday.
The clinics will offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone over the age of 18.
Only first doses will be on offer.
The clinic is only available for people from Northern Ireland and anyone attending must bring ID.
Tomorrow's clinic at the Millennium Forum will run from 3.30pm to 8.30pm.
On Saturday, the clinic will operate from 11.30pm to 5.30pm.
