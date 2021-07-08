Foyle Hospice Draw winners

The draw was made earlier today.
Winners in this week's Foyle Hospice Draw, made earlier today, are - 1st prize (£1,000), Kate Brolly (promoter individual member); 2nd prize (£300), Rollover; 3rd prize (£200), Denise McIntyre (Ruth Niven); 4th prize (£100), Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum (Christine Whiteman); 5th prize (£50), Mrs W Quinn (H A Quinn).
