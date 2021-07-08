Work begins on ambitious £20m housing/GAA development

Work is underway on the £20m development at Sean Dolan's GAA Club
Work has begun one of the most ambitious housing and community development projects in Derry .
Radius Housing, in partnership with Sean Dolan’s GAC, plan to deliver 119 new homes, alongside sports and community facilities at 'Piggery Ridge' on the outskirts of Creggan.
The £20 million project, which also involves Ulster GAA and Derry City and Strabane District Council, will also bring major improvements to the facilities at GAA club and develop a new multi-use community facility.
