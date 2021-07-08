REMINDER: Walk-in vaccination clinic to be held in Derry's Millennium Forum

A walk-in vaccination clinic will be held in Derry's Millennium Forum over the next few days.
The clinic will be in operation from today (Thurs.) and run until Saturday.
Thursday, July 8, 4pm-8pm; Friday, July 9, 4pm-8pm; and Saturday, July 10th, 12pm-5pm.
It will offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone over the age of 18.
Only first doses will be on offer.
The clinic is only available for people from Northern Ireland and anyone attending must bring ID.
