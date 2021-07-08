Council staff prevented from removing flag in County Derry

Staff attempted to remove a paramilitary flag outside council buildings.

Council staff prevented from removing flag in County Derry

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

Council staff have been prevented from removing a paramilitary flag in front of council buildings in a County Derry town.

The flag, bearing the insignia of the Ulster Defence Association (UDA), has been raised on the council’s flagpole situated directly outside the council buildings.

Staff in Limavady attended the scene last night, but were prevented from removing the flag due to what a local councillor has described as ‘sinister elements’.

”I have been inundated with members of the public disgusted at the flying of a paramilitary flag outside Limavady council offices,” said Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Deputy Mayor Ashleen Schenning.

”Unfortunately due to the intimidation of council staff by sinister characters last night. I have been working on this since 6.30am and hope to find a resolution soon.

”The people of Limavady have no appetite for this type of behaviour in the town. I have been contacted by both sides of the community, nobody wants these flags flying.”

Good Relations banner revealed in Causeway

The banner will be on display for the next month.

Council ratify Union flag decision

A motion brought by Cllr Aaron Callan was ratified at full council.

Flag motion proposers told 'someone has beaten you to it'

A Limavady councillor has objected to the Union flag being flown in Limavady.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie