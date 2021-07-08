Council staff have been prevented from removing a paramilitary flag in front of council buildings in a County Derry town.
The flag, bearing the insignia of the Ulster Defence Association (UDA), has been raised on the council’s flagpole situated directly outside the council buildings.
Staff in Limavady attended the scene last night, but were prevented from removing the flag due to what a local councillor has described as ‘sinister elements’.
”I have been inundated with members of the public disgusted at the flying of a paramilitary flag outside Limavady council offices,” said Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Deputy Mayor Ashleen Schenning.
”Unfortunately due to the intimidation of council staff by sinister characters last night. I have been working on this since 6.30am and hope to find a resolution soon.
”The people of Limavady have no appetite for this type of behaviour in the town. I have been contacted by both sides of the community, nobody wants these flags flying.”
