Sinn Fein choose replacement for Aileen Mellon on Derry City and Strabane District Council

Damien Mullan who is replacing Aileen Mellon on Derry City and Strabane District Council.
Sinn Fein have chosen Damien Mullan to replace Aileen Mellon on Derry City and Strabane District Council.
Speaking after being selected a party convention in the city tonight, Councillor Damien Mullan paid tribute to his predecessor.
He said: “I am delighted to be joining a strong Sinn Féin team on Derry City and Strabane District Council to represent the people of the Ballyarnett area.
“I want to pay tribute to Aileen Mellon for her tireless work in the area, particularly as a strong voice for young people on the Council.
“There are huge challenges and opportunities ahead of us and my priority will be to work alongside my colleagues to deliver more and better housing, more facilities and improve the lives of everyone.
“This is an exciting time in politics across our island and I look forward to playing my part on the local Council to build a better, fairer and united Ireland for all.”
Sinn Fein have yet to name a replacement for Tina Burke who is also standing down from council and who will stand in next year's Stormont elections due to sitting MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan not seeking re-election
