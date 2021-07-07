Gold award success for County Derry twins

The students have picked up a prestigious Travel and Tourism award.

Caitlin and Caoimhe Tohill of St Patrick's College Maghera.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

Two County Derry students have been honoured for their work throughout the last two years.

Twins Caitlin and Caoimhe Tohill, Maghera, have been awarded a Gold BTEC Award for Hospitality, Travel and Tourism.

Both students at St Patrick's College Maghera, the twins have been recognised by their teachers and peers for their dedication and positive attitude throughout the course.

The school said the 18-year-olds have shown 'proactivity, tenacity and a willingness to help' throughout the course, and that they had been 'exemplary students' throughout their time at the College.

An online ceremony to mark the 11th anniversary of the Pearson's Annual BTEC Awards was held online this afternoon, and Caitlin said she was delighted to receive the award.

"I felt honoured that my teachers nominated me for this award, and I was truly delighted when I heard that all my hard work and dedication throughout the course had paid off," she said.

"I would like to thank all my teachers for their ongoing efforts and willingness to go above and beyond in order to help me reach my full potential” 

Caoimhe, also a senior prefect and peer mentor, thanked her teachers for encouraging her.

"Being nominated for this award was a massive achievement in itself," she said.

"I was delighted that my teachers recognised my efforts and that my continued hard work throughout the course paid off. I would like to thank my teachers within the college who pushed me to do my best and helped me to achieve my potential.” 

19 category award winners were recognised from around the UK and internationally in subjects such as Health and Social Care, Performing Arts, Engineering, IT, Business and Sport. 

BTEC alumni including Academy Award-winning producer and Head of Film and Animation at ScreenSkills Gareth Ellis-Unwin, entrepreneur and founder of SB.TV Jamal Edwards MBE, and award-winning actress Lucy Fallon were among those also presenting awards.

Cindy Rampersaud, Senior Vice President, BTEC and Apprenticeships at Pearson, congratulated all the winners.

"2021 has been another extraordinary year for our BTEC learners, tutors, teachers, colleges and schools," she said.

"I am delighted that today we are able to come together and celebrate this year’s winners - and all of the individuals who will be awarded a BTEC qualification this year.

"The hard work and commitment demonstrated by our award winners, all of whom have achieved great things, during a time of unprecedented disruption, is extraordinary and I am proud we are able to celebrate their achievements.”  

