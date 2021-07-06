County Derry villages to feature in new TV series

The show will be aired on July 12 at 8.00pm.

County Derry villages to feature in new TV series

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

County Derry locations will feature prominently in a new TV series over the coming weeks.

Joe Mahon visits beautiful Lough Beg in the second episode of brand new UTV series 'Mahon’s Way'.

That programme will be broadcast on Monday, July 12.

The following Monday, Joe will be in Bellaghy village speaking to some of the local characters.

The series, which see Joe travel the highways and byways of Northern Ireland started last night with a visit to Glendun, in the Glens of Antrim.

In next week’s episode Joe Mahon meets with scientist David Jewson on the banks of the Lower Bann to discover some of the fascinating properties of the diatomite which was deposited here in vast quantities by flood waters over thousands of years.

When the level of Lough Neagh was reduced in the 20th century, the various drainage schemes uncovered, not only the diatomite, but also a wealth of evidence of Mesolithic habitation which made the Lower Bann a magnet for the world’s archaeologists.

Local people caught the archaeological bug and Colm Scullion from Ballyscullion displays some of his own finds, and then regales Joe with some of the lore of the land, including stories of poteen-makers and boat chases.

Joe also learns of the link that ties Mussenden Temple at Downhill with the steeple on Church Island, and the real reason why the steeple is bent.

Mahon’s Way is produced by Westway Film Productions for UTV.

You can watch next week's episode on Monday, July 12, at 8pm on UTV.

