Some maintenance is also due to be carried out over the Twelfth holiday.

Translink has announced a number of timetable changes around the July 12th public holiday.

Metro/Glider and Ulsterbus/Goldliner will operate holiday timetables on Monday 12th and Tuesday 13th July.

NI Railways will operate a Saturday schedule from Monday 12th to Saturday 17th July inclusive.

Maintenance will also be carried out by Irish Rail on the train line between Dublin and Drogheda on Sunday, 11th July. Enterprise trains will operate from Belfast to Drogheda, with bus substitutions between Drogheda and Dublin in both directions.

Passengers are advised to check their journeys in advance using Translink’s Journey Planner or website https://www.translink.co.uk/timetables

We recommend that passengers allow extra time for their journey at busy times, as it may be necessary to wait for the next service.

Translink continues to implement significant safety measures to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 including enhanced cleaning regimes, mandatory use of face coverings (unless exempt), hand hygiene points and use of contactless payments.

