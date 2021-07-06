Date confirmed for Chieftain's Walk

A charity fundraising walk in memory of former Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness will take place next month.

The Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation said this year's Chieftain's Walk would take place on August 15.

The event was first held in March 2018, on the first anniversary of the former Sinn Fein leader, when thousands walked from the Glenowen area of Derry to Grianan of Aileach fort in Burt, just across the border in Co Donegal.

The 2019 event took place from Ebrington Square to Brandywell Stadium on the cityside.

However, due to coronavirus restrictions last year's event was delayed until September with only Mr McGuinness's immediate family taking part.

Since it started, the event has raised thousands of pounds for local charities.

To register for next month's walk, go to register.enthuse.com/ps/event/Chieftainswalk 2021.

The Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation celebrates Mr McGuinness’s life, work and achievements as a leader, a political activist and an international statesperson – promoting his aims, objectives and progressive ideals.