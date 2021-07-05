Council investigation into financial affairs of a Derry welfare rights organisation finds no issues of concern

A council investigation into the financial affairs of a Derry welfare rights organisation has found no issues of concern.

Derry City and Strabane District Council initiated a 'fact-finding' audit of the Rosemount & District Welfare Rights Group (RDWRG) after some staff at the organisation recently raised concerns publicly.

The Derry News last month revealed that ten members of staff at the RDWRG, which operates from Rosemount Resource Centre, had signed a letter of ‘no confidence’ in the centre's management committee.

The 'no confidence' letter was sent to the local council and also circulated amongst councillors.

The letter listed a number of concerns that the staff members had over alleged mismanagement at the centre.

In response, a letter on behalf of the centre's management committee was sent to the council claiming that the 'serious allegations' made by staff in the original letter were defamatory.

After receiving the letter from RDWRG staff members, the council's chief executive, John Kelpie, asked the council's internal audit team to consider the financial allegations that were specific to the council, which provides financial support annually to the Rosemount centre, and to undertake 'an initial fact finding/preliminary assessment'.

The findings of the assessment were presented in a report which was discussed last week at a meeting of the council's Assurance, Audit and Risk committee.

The report said the letter received from RDWRG employees listed a number of concerns in relation to the management and governance of the group.

“Internal Audit completed a preliminary assessment of the financial concerns that specifically related to Council in relation to the allocation of funding to this group,” the report stated.

“A number of other concerns were raised within the ‘Letter of No Confidence’ not directly related to the financial funding of the group, but relating to other areas.

“These have not been included in the scope of this preliminary assessment but may form part of any additional review/investigation.

“In carrying out the initial fact finding/preliminary assessment in relation to the specific concerns detailed above; Internal Audit liaised with the relevant officers over the various funding streams in order to identify and collate the relevant documentary evidence in regard to the initial concerns raised.

“The initial fact finding exercise/preliminary assessment did not identify any issues,” the report stated.

At last week's meeting, it was agreed that council officers should meet separately with management and staff at the centre to discuss the issues recently raised by the employees in their letter.