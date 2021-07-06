Dungiven man will face jail over abuse case

The 63-year-old will return to court for final sentencing on Thursday.

Dungiven man will face jail over abuse case

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A 63-year-old Dungiven man has been convicted of several historical sex offences and told by a judge that he will be in prison by the end of the week.

Brian McMacken, of Lackagh Park, Dungiven, entered a guilty plea at Laganside Crown Court in Belfast yesterday to 15 counts of indecent assault on a female and a charge of gross indecency towards a child.

After hearing the guilty plea, Judge Rafferty QC adjourned sentencing until next Thursday, July 8.

However, the judge told McMacken that he would be going to prison.

Appearing via video link from his solicitor's office, the defendant lowered his head as details of the abuse, dating back as far as the late 1980s, were read out during yesterday's court hearing.

The prosecution described how the two complainants were subject to a sustained period of abuse lasting four to five years.

McMacken's abuse began when one of the complainants was around 11 or 12 years old, with the court hearing how he had groped her breasts during what was described in court as 'general horseplay'.

The abuse continued as the defendant moved to different properties, and he would regularly pick up one of the complainants from school, encouraging her to touch his penis while in the car.

The court heard abuse had also occurred while the complainant was babysitting for the defendant, who would enter the bed in which she was staying in his house.

A diary kept by the girl was also submitted as evidence, providing the court with a contemporaneous account of the abuse, while she also made later disclosures to friends and boyfriends.

The abuse went unreported until 2016, when a second complainant, also from the area, reported the abuse to police, prompting the first girl also to report it.

During police interview, the defendant made no comment in answer to any of the questions put to him, and had also pleaded not guilty to the charges on arraignment.

He then entered a guilty plea just before the case came to trial.

Defence for McMacken said he had shown remorse for his actions and displayed an insight into the effect the abuse had had on his victims.

Judge Rafferty assured the complainants that although there appeared to be a focus on the defendant, their victim impact statements had been taken into account by the court.

Addressing McMacken, he said he would adjourn sentencing on the matter until Thursday to allow him to fully reflect on what length of sentence to impose.

He then made it clear to the defendant that he would be taken into custody after sentencing hearing on Thursday morning.

Man charged after he urinated in the waiting area of Altnagelvin Hospital's emergency department at the weekend

Police called to the local hospital after patient was abusive to staff

Derry man misses out on £9,000 family holiday after being caught dealing drugs from BMW

Thirty-year-old sentenced to 15 months in jail at city's Crown Court

Former Derry lifeguard jailed for supplying drugs in city

43-year-old involved in drug supply for a year

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie