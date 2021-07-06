Dungiven man will face jail over abuse case

A 63-year-old Dungiven man has been convicted of several historical sex offences and told by a judge that he will be in prison by the end of the week.

Brian McMacken, of Lackagh Park, Dungiven, entered a guilty plea at Laganside Crown Court in Belfast yesterday to 15 counts of indecent assault on a female and a charge of gross indecency towards a child.

After hearing the guilty plea, Judge Rafferty QC adjourned sentencing until next Thursday, July 8.

However, the judge told McMacken that he would be going to prison.

Appearing via video link from his solicitor's office, the defendant lowered his head as details of the abuse, dating back as far as the late 1980s, were read out during yesterday's court hearing.

The prosecution described how the two complainants were subject to a sustained period of abuse lasting four to five years.

McMacken's abuse began when one of the complainants was around 11 or 12 years old, with the court hearing how he had groped her breasts during what was described in court as 'general horseplay'.

The abuse continued as the defendant moved to different properties, and he would regularly pick up one of the complainants from school, encouraging her to touch his penis while in the car.

The court heard abuse had also occurred while the complainant was babysitting for the defendant, who would enter the bed in which she was staying in his house.

A diary kept by the girl was also submitted as evidence, providing the court with a contemporaneous account of the abuse, while she also made later disclosures to friends and boyfriends.

The abuse went unreported until 2016, when a second complainant, also from the area, reported the abuse to police, prompting the first girl also to report it.

During police interview, the defendant made no comment in answer to any of the questions put to him, and had also pleaded not guilty to the charges on arraignment.

He then entered a guilty plea just before the case came to trial.

Defence for McMacken said he had shown remorse for his actions and displayed an insight into the effect the abuse had had on his victims.

Judge Rafferty assured the complainants that although there appeared to be a focus on the defendant, their victim impact statements had been taken into account by the court.

Addressing McMacken, he said he would adjourn sentencing on the matter until Thursday to allow him to fully reflect on what length of sentence to impose.

He then made it clear to the defendant that he would be taken into custody after sentencing hearing on Thursday morning.