70% rise in County Derry Covid cases in past week

The number of Covid-19 cases in County Derry has risen by almost 70% in the last seven days, the latest data from the Department of Health has shown.

A total of 707 new cases of the virus were identified in the county's postal areas last week as the rate per 100,000 of population soared from 170.5 to 285.0.

The figures show a 67.1% rise in cases within County Derry with four of the area's postcodes appearing in the highest ten rates per 100,000 in Northern Ireland.

Derry City's BT48 postal area ranks second on 489.6, while BT47 (313.6), BT49 (256.5) and BT46 (245.6) are fourth, ninth and tenth respectively.

Only one of the county's postal areas, Portstewart (BT55), recorded a reduction in the number of cases recorded over the last week.

However, encouragingly, Derry has now gone six weeks without recording a Covid-related death in any of its three local government districts.

Hospital numbers have risen slightly, with one extra patient in both Altnagelvin and Antrim Area Hospitals bringing their figures to 4 and 2 respectively.

The rate of positive tests in the county has also risen from 5.8% to 9.1%, with the highest percentage (13%) recorded in Derry City (BT48).

62% (1,171,653) of the population have now received their first dose of the vaccine, while 47% (890,335) have received both doses.

Meanwhile, a number of mobile walk-in vaccination clinics have been launched across Northern Ireland, with some regional vaccination centres now offering walk-ins for first doses.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael McBride said the spread of the Delta variant has underlined the need for putting in what he called the 'hard yards'.

“Our vaccination programme has been very successful and has saved many lives,” he said.

“An 85% take-up rate would itself be a remarkable achievement. However, the spread of the Delta variant means we are unable to even think about the mission being accomplished.

“We must push on.

“We are into the hard yards in the race against the variant. Vaccination rates have slowed somewhat in recent weeks, which is not surprising given the extent of the population already reached.

“Every effort will continue to be made to get more people jabbed.”

The Foyle Arena in Derry will be facilitating walk-ins from today, with first dose walk-ins also available at the SSE Arena, Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena and South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon.