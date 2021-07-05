Council reaches out to support businesses and residents affected by yesterday's torrential rain

Derry City and Strabane District Council has been working with the relevant statutory agencies to provide support and assistance to those affected by the heavy rain yesterday that resulted in flooding in some areas of the city.

The main areas affected were in the Kilfennan and Rossdowney areas of the city where council contractors attended a number of premises to assist in providing sandbags and liaising with residents to provide assistance and support.

The council is also working very proactively with the other statutory agencies to carry out clean up operations throughout the City and District.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke who met with many of the families affected by flash flooding on Sunday paid tribute to the emergency services and the local community for their help and assistance.

He added that the public are reminded that in the event of any incidents of flooding, they should contact the flooding incident line on 0300 2000 100.

Environmental Health officers are today visiting the homes of people affected by the heavy rain to ensure they register their property with the Council to avail of the SEFA Scheme that is available.

Anyone who was affected by the floods are urged to contact the Council at 028 71253253 so they can register their property so that environmental health officers can visit the affected homes to carry out an assessment and determine if they are entitled to the SEFA scheme.

Information about preparing for possible flooding, and what to do after a flood, is available atwww.nidirect.gov.uk/flooding-your-area or via the Council website at https://www.derrystrabane.com/getmedia/70f68348-278e-49e7-9603-27a52dbc4913/flooding-contacts.pdf