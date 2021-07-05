Man charged after he urinated in the waiting area of Altnagelvin Hospital's emergency department at the weekend

A man has been charged with urinating in the waiting area of Altnagelvin Hospital's emergency department at the weekend.

Derry Magistrates Court heard today that 30-year-old Paul Farren was arrested in the hospital on Saturday afternoon shortly after urinating in front of staff and other people in the waiting area, including a young child.

Farren was charged with indecent behaviour and a number of other offences in relation to the weekend incident.

The court was told that police were called to the hospital around 2pm on Saturday by staff in connection with a patient who had been abusive to staff.

When they arrived at the emergency department, they found Farren asleep on a seat.

Staff told officers to leave him sleeping.

However, there was another call to police shortly after 3pm from hospital staff to say that Farren had woken up and again verbally abused staff before taking down his trousers and urinating in the waiting area.

When being arrested by officers, the court was told that Farren struck one of the officers in the face and kicked another one.

Police said they would object to the defendant being released on bail due to the risk of reoffending.

A PSNI officer told the court that Farren has 130 previous convictions, including 21 in relation to indecent behaviour.

The officer added that Farren had just been released on bail last week in connection with a case before the local crown court.

A defence solicitor told the court that Farren was a 'chronic' alcohol who had a number of health issues due to his addiction.

The solicitor added that his client, who, he said, had been bailed to an address at Aberfoyle Crescent in Derry, 'very much regretted' his behaviour in the hospital.

The bail application was refused and Farren was remanded in custody to appear again before the magistrates court via video link on July 29.