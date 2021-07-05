Roma Downey film enjoys success at prestigious Irish Film and Drama Awards

Derry film actress/producer Roma Downey has enjoyed success at the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Film and Drama Awards presented in a virtual ceremony last night.

Rough, a short film about Belfast gangsters passing a death sentence on a dog picked up the Best Short Film Award.

The Derry woman, who was the film's executive producer, said she was 'proud' to be associated with the production.

She added: “I really responded to the story of how one man’s love for his little dog reminds us all of our own humanity. The film is made with warmth and humour and I am so happy for our talented team to pick up this prestigious award.”

Written and directed by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson and produced by Gallagher Films this is Rough’s third industry award, having previously won best short film at the Krakow Film Festival and the Kerry International Film Festival.

Starring Ryan McParland, Michael Smiley, Gerard Jordan, Peter Heenan, Brendan Quinn, Andrew McGarrigle and Kelly the terrier, Rough is also about truth-telling and forgiveness and how in an absurd world of obscene power, unthinking violence and masculinity gone wrong, the truth can – just once in a while, set us all free.