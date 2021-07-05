Plans for a multi-million pound cycle path from Derry to Buncrana run into a major problem

Multi-million pound plans for a greenway from Derry to Buncrana have run into a big problem, it can be revealed today.

The proposed cross-border cycle path and walkway was to start outside St Columb's College in Derry and continue all the way to Buncrana.

However, the Derry News has learned that planners on the northern side of the border have recommended refusing planning permission for the first phase of the project.

Among their main concerns are the potential impact that the greenway could have on future housing development in the Buncrana Road area of Derry.

The idea for the Derry to Buncrana greenway has been discussed for many years.

In December 2016, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Donegal County Council, the Department for Infrastructure (NI) and Sustrans, the UK-based cycling and walking charity, were awarded €14.8 million funding from the European Union to construct 46.5kms of cross-border greenway.

Match-funding has been provided by the Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland and the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport in the Republic.

As well as the Derry to Buncrana greenway, the project was also to involve greenways from Derry to Muff and Lifford to Strabane.

The planning application for the first phase of the Derry to Buncrana greenway, which would stretch from outside St Columb's College at Buncrana Road in Derry to the border at Bridgend, were submitted in June 2020.

At the time, the then Mayor of Derry's council, Brian Tierney, said it was a hugely significant project.

“This cross-border infrastructure project is vital for the development of the North West City Region,” said Cllr Tierney.

“Subject to planning approval, it will play a significant role in encouraging active travel whilst benefitting the health and wellbeing of everyone who will use it.”

However, the Derry News can today reveal that local planning officers have recommended that planning permission for the northern end of the greenway be refused because of a number of issues.

In a report, the planning officers say that the greenway plans as they stand would 'compromise' future housing plans in the Buncrana Road area of Derry.

There are also concerns that the greenway project could 'prejudice' long-awaited plans to develop Buncrana Road.

Additionally, planning officials state in their report that the proposed greenway would result in 'piecemeal development'.

They have also highlighted that there was 'insufficient information' in the planning application in relation to the impact that the construction of the greenway would have on wildlife in the area.

The recommendation that planning permission be refused for the northern section of the greenway will be a huge blow to those involved in the project.

Last month, Donegal County Council announced that the planning application for the southern section of the greenway will be submitted to An Bord Pleanála, the Republic's planning authority, this year.

The southern route would see the greenway extended from Bridgend to Burnfoot before carrying on to Inch Nature Reserve, where one pathway would head in the direction of Newtowncunningham, while a second pathway would continue on to Fahan marina and end at the shore front in Buncrana.