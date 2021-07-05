County Derry promenade to remain closed until Friday

A County Derry promenade that sustained flood damage during yesterday's heavy rain is to remain closed until Friday.
Police have asked the public to avoid Portstewart Promenade as work to restore the road surface is completed.
Ok Portstewart promenade didn't handle the thunderstorm well..... pic.twitter.com/HSxJKJ22eV— Neil Rodgers (@Beefy_R) July 4, 2021
"Roadworks are ongoing on Portstewart Promenade due to structural damage caused by adverse weather yesterday (Sunday 4 July)," said a PSNI spokesperson.
"There is limited access to vehicles, however pedestrians can still access local businesses in the area. Please be advised that the road is expected to reopen by Friday (9 July)."
