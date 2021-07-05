Road to remain closed today as investigation continues into the cause of a fire which destroyed a coffin makers

Extension damage and flooding caused by storm yesterday

Police have said a road in Strabane will be closed all day as an investigation continues in what caused a fire which destroyed a local coffin makers.

The blaze broke out at O'Doherty's on Railway Street on Sunday afternoon as storms hit the north west.

Local people said they believe the fire was linked to a thunder and lightning storm.

The Fire Service remain at the scene.

The PSNI said Railway Road will remain closed today.

The storm also caused widespread flooding and damage in parts of Derry.

The roofs of stores at Lisnagelvin Retail Park were damaged in the strong winds.

The lower deck of Craigavon Bridge also had to closed for a time due to flooding.

