Former DUP representative on Derry's council joins the UUP

Ryan McCready
A former DUP councillor on Derry City and Strabane District Council has joined the Ulster Unionist Party.
Ryan McCready quit the DUP last month saying his beliefs were 'incompatible' with those of the party under the then leadership of Edwin Poots.
After Jeffrey Donaldson replaced Mr Poots as DUP leader, he held talks with Alderman McCready about returning to the party.
However, he declined to do so and has now joined the UUP bloc on the local council.
Alderman McCready was elected to the council in 2019 and represents the Faughan ward.
After leaving the DUP, he originally said he would be staying on as an independent councillor.
However, he will now join the other two UUP councillors on the council, Darren Guy and Derek Hussey.
