County Derry promenade closed after heavy rainfall

A County Derry promenade has been closed to traffic and pedestrians after heavy rainfall caused damage to the road surface.
Police have closed Portstewart Promenade following this afternoon's sustained period of heavy rain caused flash floods in the area.
"Portstewart Promenade is closed due to structural damage caused by adverse weather," said a PSNI spokesperson.
"Please avoid the area as there is no access to vehicles or pedestrians.
"Please be advised that the road is expected to remain closed for some time."
