Storm causes damage to the roof of store in Derry retail park

Fire crews dealing with incident at Lisnagelvin

Fire crews pictured at Lisnagelvin Retail Park.

Staff reporter

Emergency crews are currently dealing with an incident at Lisnagelvin Retail Park in Derry.

There are few details at present but it is understood that the storm in the last few hours has caused damage to the roof of at least one of the stores in the Waterside park.

Staff at the store have been told to go home.

There has been torrential rain along with thunder and lightening in Derry this afternoon.

The lower deck of Craigavon Bridge has been closed (below) due to flooding.

There has also been heavy flooding in some parts of the city, including Foyle Road, Fountain Hill and Dungiven Road.

Motorists are being asked to drive with extreme caution in these difficult circumstances.

