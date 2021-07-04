Police appeal after vandals damage a life-saving defibrillator in a Derry park

Fury after a lifesaving defibrillator in Derry's city centre, which cost £2,500 to install, is destroyed by vandals

A defibrillator similar to this was damaged in Drumahoe.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Police are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage to a defibrillator in Drumahoe.

Sergeant Hughes said: “We received a report just after 10am this morning (Sunday 4 July) that damage had been caused to a defibrillator, situated on a gate at a play park in the village.

“The glass casing had been smashed, with the broken pieces lying on the ground.  And while the actual defibrillator remained in place, it was left exposed.

"This is a vital piece of equipment.  It’s there for the benefit of the public, and could mean the difference between life and death for someone.

“In the first instance, I would ask those responsible to think about the consequences of such actions.

“I am also appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 784 of 04/07/21.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie