Buncrana has the highest rate of Covid in the Republic

Buncrana in County Donegal the highest rate of Covid-19 in the Republic.

A detailed breakdown of coronavirus cases in each Local Electoral Authority (LEA) in the south shows that, as of last Monday, June 28, Buncrana had a 14-day incidence rate of 608.1 per 100,000.

This compares to a national incidence rate across the Republic of 107 per 100,000.

Dungarvan in County Waterford had the second highest incidence of Covid, with 600.1 cases per 100,000.

Another Donegal town, Carndonagh, had the third highest rate of infection at 489.3.

The Derry City and Strabane District Council area has the highest Covid rate of the 11 councils in Northern Ireland.

The current rate in the Derry and Strabane council area is 298.8 per 100,000.

