Two Sinn Fein councillors are to stand down from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Aileen Mellon and Tina Burke said they were stepping down from the council due to personal and work commitments.

Both councillors were elected to the council in the 2019 local government election.

Cllr Mellon represented the Ballyarnett ward, while Cllr Burke represented the Moor ward.

Cllr Mellon said she would be stepping down from the council following the selection of a replacement which will take place in the coming week.

"After much thought and discussion with my family and party colleagues, I have decided that due to personal commitments I intend to step down from my position as Sinn Féin Councillor for the Ballyarnett DEA," she said.

"I have enjoyed the privilege of serving the people of the Ballyarnett DEA and specifically the people of Galliagh during my time in Council.

"Although I am leaving elected office, I intend to continue my activism both at party and community level. I have been a community activist all of my adult life and will continue to serve the people of the wider Galliagh area in that capacity, working on the ground to ensure they receive the support and facilities they deserve.

"I thank all my party colleagues and the community organisations that I have worked with during my time in Council, for the friendship and support they afforded me as an elected representative. I hope I met their expectations.

"I wish my replacement every success in their endeavours and assure them that I will be available to offer any advice or assistance they require.”

Cllr Burke told the Belfast Live website that she was stepping down from the council for 'personal reasons' but would remain a member of Sinn Fein.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Sinn Fein's two Foyle MLAs, Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan, had been asked to step down by the party.

The shock move came after a major review of Sinn Fein's operations in Derry following a number of disappointing local election results.