People urged to support blood donation event being held in Derry next week

Anyone attending reminded to book in advance

Blood donation clinics in County Tipperary this week

Reporter:

Staff reporter

There will be a blood donation event in Derry next week.

It will be held at Lisneal College in Limavady on Tuesday, July 6, from 1pm to 4pm and from 5pm to 8pm.

Although people are being urged to stay at home as much as possible during the pandemic, blood donation is seen as an essential service during the lockdown restrictions.

The Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service says its supplies have been badly impacted by the pandemic.

Anyone wishing to attend Tuesday's session must book in advance on 08085534653.

