Derry man misses out on £9,000 family holiday after being caught dealing drugs from BMW

A 30-year-old Derry man caught dealing drugs from a BMW car and who had booked a £9,000 family holiday has been jailed for 15 months at the city's Crown Court.

Kieran Hartop admitted being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug – cannabis – between November 1, 2018 and May 9, 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing the drug with intent to supply on May 9 and possessing criminal property on the same date.

The court was told Hartop was apprehended by police when, at around 7.10 on May 9 while in the car park at the Faustina Retail Park in the Templemore area of the city responding to an unrelated matter, they were made aware of concerns by members of the public and shop workers of a male possibly dealing drugs from a red BMW car which was parked in the car park.

Whilst speaking to the defendant, who was sitting in the driver’s seat, police noticed the smell of cannabis coming from the car and they informed the defendant that they had reason to believe that he was involved in the supply of controlled drugs.

The defendant admitted to police that there was a substantial amount of cannabis in the car and a large amount of money in his pocket.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

A search of the car was carried out and it revealed an Adidas bag containing two Kilner jars, each containing five 'deal' bags containing suspected cannabis. Police also seized £1,280 in cash from his pocket and they seized his mobile phone.

During a search of the defendant's home cannabis was located in the garden shed together with scales and clear plastic bags. £500 in cash was found in a drawer in the shed. The cannabis was in 20 'deal' bags in different parts of the shed. In total, the cannabis seized was in 30 different bags the vast majority of which were 'deal' bags 'ready for sale.'

Police also found £6,495 in the main bedroom although the defendant’s wife said this was to pay for a family holiday and documentation was produced to show a holiday had been booked costing some £9,000.

Police saw documentation indicating that money for the holiday came from an old benefits claim.

Imposing a total jail sentence of 15 months, Judge Philip Babington said it was clear Hartop appeared to have made a lot of money from drug dealing and there was evidence of a lifestyle 'completely incompatible' with his legal income.

Half the sentence will be spent in custody and the remaining half on licence in the community.