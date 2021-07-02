Former Derry lifeguard jailed for supplying drugs in city

Jones was sentence at Derry Crown Court sitting in Coleraine Court House.
A former Derry lifeguard has been jailed for two years and four months at the city's Crown Court after admitting a number of drug offences, including the supply of cocaine.
David Jones, 43, of Westland Street, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug, cocaine, between November 1, 2018 and October 2, 2019 and possession of the drug on October 1 the same year.
He also admitted being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, MDMA , between November 1, 2018 and October 2, 2019 and having the drug on October 1 the same year.
He also admitted the possession of the Class B drug, cannabis, on the same date.
The court heard Jones' criminality was discovered following a planned search of his home during which police found and seized approximately eight grams of cocaine, five ecstasy tablets and a grinder which contained a small amount of cannabis.
The court was told an examination of the defendant's phone showed he had bought between £13,815 and £15,573 worth of drugs from a person called Danny G between November 2018 and October 2019.
There was other content on his phone which showed evidence of drug supply to at least 15 to 20 people.
Imposing a total jail sentence of two years and four months, Judge Philip Babington said it was 'abundantly clear' that Jones was involved in serious drug supply for a period of approximately 12 months and this was only brought to a close when police carried out the search of his property.
Half the sentence will be spent in custody and the other half will be spent on licence in the community.
