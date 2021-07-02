Plans to charge a former British soldier with the murder of a Derry teenager in 1972 have been dropped

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has dropped a murder case against a former British soldier charged with killing a 15-year-old Derry boy in 1972.

Daniel Hegarty was shot twice in the head during the British Army's Operation Motorman in the Creggan area of the city in July 1972.

In April 2019, the PPS announced that the former soldier, who cannot be identified, was to be charged with the 15-year-old's murder.

He was also to face prosecution for intentionally wounding Daniel's cousin Christopher Hegarty, then aged 17, in the same incident.

However, it is understood the Director of Public Prosecutions, Stephen Herron, today informed the Hegarty family that the cases will not proceed.

In 2011, an inquest jury unanimously found Daniel Hegarty posed no risk and had been shot without warning.

However, five years later a decision was taken not to prosecute the former soldier.

In May 2018, however, the High Court quashed that determination following legal action by the Hegarty family.

The PPS then carried out a review of the case before announcing charges were to be brought.

That decision had been challenged by the former soldier's legal team.