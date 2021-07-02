Pupils at schools in Derry recognised for their artistic talent in special competition

Pupils at schools in Derry have been recognised for their artistic talent.

UNISON, the largest public service union in Northern Ireland, recently launched an art competition called 'All We Need is Lunch' to raise awareness of a campaign for free school meals for all children.

Young people were asked to come up with creative artwork as part of the competition.

There were more than 2,000 entries received.

Alex Patterson from Foyle College won the 12-14 category of the competition.

Her artwork is pictured below.

Brandon Magee from Rossmar Special School in Limavady came third in the 15-19 age category.

A number of other local pupils received 'Great Effort' accolades for their artwork.

These were Ciara Duffy (Steelstown Primary School – Under 8 category); Emma McCullagh (St Canice's, Feeny – Under 9 category); Bridin Nig Raine (Gaelcholaiste Doire, Dungiven – age 12-14 category); and Aimee Kerr (12-14 age category).

The winning entries will be showcased online and in a local art gallery in September.

Acknowledging the tremendous success of the art competition, UNISON Northern Ireland Regional Secretary Patricia McKeown said: “This initiative was a fun, positive experience that gave children and young people the chance to think about what school meals can really mean to them - the good food, the sharing with friends, the healthy future, the great staff.

“Our goal is that every child and young person in school gets a free, nutritious meal as part of their education package. We want a future for them that is free from diabetes and heart disease. We want a school catering system that treats them all equally.

“The competition is part of UNISON's wider campaign calling for the provision of free, nutritional meals for all pupils.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic having a major impact on family incomes, extending the provision of free school meals would act as a measure to promote public health, to reduce poverty and to improve learning outcomes for all children and young people.

“I congratulate all the winning artists, their schools and youth organisations, and all those UNISON members who made this initiative such a success by encouraging everyone to get involved.

“The energy, talent and enthusiasm of all the young people involved has strengthened our resolve to win Free School Meals for All. They deserve nothing less.”