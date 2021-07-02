Derry death notices - Friday, July 2, 2021

SHARKEY, 1st July 2021, peacefully at his home, EDDIE, beloved husband of Jennifer, loving father of Leanne, Edward, Amanda and stepfather of Sean, a dear and loving grandfather, loving brother of Margaruite, Tony, Valerie, Patricia and the Late Steven. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home 13 Carnhill on Saturday the 3rd. Inst. at 10:20 a.m. to St. Brigid’s Church Carnhill for requiem mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

SMITH, Martha, Eileen, Nee Bradley (Meta) 30th June 2021 peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of the late Patrick. Loving Mother of David, Robert, Jacqueline and the late Lorraine and Marcus. Devoted Grandmother of Melanie, Debbie, Ray and Suzanne. Dear sister of the late James, David, Herbie, Bertie, George, Matt, Isobel and Betty. Funeral leaving her late home 19 Primrose street on Saturday 3rd July at 1:30pm for a 2pm service in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church C/O Mrs Elizabeth Jackson, 4 Glenabbey Cottages, Londonderry, BT488LP. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. Deeply Regretted by her Loving Family Circle

McREYNOLDS (née Bell), Rosaleen. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Rosaleen McReynolds Née Bell peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family on the 1st of July 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 23 Main Street, (The Curtain Corner) Dungiven, Co Derry and formerly Shantallow. Loving daughter of the late May and Hugh R.I.P. Beloved wife of Anthony and loving mother of Michaela Irwin, Tony, Ryan, Conor and Conan. Devoted grandmother of Caomhán and Dylan. Dear sister of Brian, Deirdre, Vivienne, Geraldine, Anne Marie and the late infant Ciaran R.I.P.A very much loved mother in law and sister in law. Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home 414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven, this evening from 6pm to 8pm. Reposing at her late residence, wake commencing at 11am tomorrow - Friday.Funeral from her late residence on Sunday 4th of July 2021, leaving at 1.30pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem mass can be viewed on

http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust (KBRT) c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and the wider family circle.St Gerard Majella pray for her.

SWANN (née Ramsey), Violet, 29th June 2021 peacefully at her home 19 Faughan View Park. Beloved wife of William (Billy). Precious mother of Diane, mother-in-law of Joe. Adored grandmother to Zara and Graham and great grandmother to Lewis and baby Hannah. Dearest sister of Stewart, William and the late Margaret, Roy, Raymond and Ena. Home Private. Funeral restricted to immediate family and close friends due to the ongoing pandemic. Funeral leaving her late home on Friday 2nd July 2021 at 2pm burial in Glendermott Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers if wished to either Glendermott Presbyterian Church Building fund c/o Mrs Joanna Walker, 28 Church Road, BT47 3QQ or Marie Curie Cancer Care c/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park BT47 2NL. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel 92871311321. At Peace with The Lord.

BRADLEY (née Laird), Bridie, 30th June 2021, beloved wife of the late Frankie, 20 Carranbane Walk, Shantallow, loving mother of Ethna, Joseph, Kieran and Eamon, mother-in-law of Kevin and Caroline, much loved grandmother of Teagan and Saoirse, great-grandmother of Oran and dear sister of Nellie, Margaret, Annie, Teresa, Walter, William and David.House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her home on Friday at 1.30 pm for 2 o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Iskaheen, Muff. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

GILFILLAN - Mona (Nee Walker): June 30th 2021, peacefully at Melesian Manor Care Home. Late of Auglish Court, Londonderry. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jim, dear sister of Joan, Marchant, Harold and the late Joe, David and Victor. A private family funeral will take place on Friday 2nd July followed by burial in Glendermott Presbyterian burial ground. House Private, Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers if wished to St Peter’s Church c/o Parish Office, Culmore Road BT48 8JB or Alzhiemers Society, Scott Road, Scott Lodge, Plymouth PL2 3DU. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel 028 7131 1321. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.