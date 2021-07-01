External support for two audits could cost Derry's council up to £1,000 a day

Concern has been raised about the potential cost of two audits due to be carried out by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

At the council's monthly meeting in May of this year, councillors agreed to initiate two audits.

One was to be into the distribution in the past year of public Covid-19 funding to support community groups in the council area, while the second planned audit would investigate claims of nepotism within community groups in Derry.

The potential cost of the audits was outlined at a meeting this week of the council's Assurance, Audit and Risk Committee.

A report prepared for the meeting stated that the council 's internal audit team would lead the two audits but added that 'it will be necessary' to procure external support to complete the audits as the work is 'beyond the remit' of the internal audit team.

The report stated that the cost of the external support would be approximately £800-£1,000 per day and added that the work could 'take a number of weeks to complete'.

The report said it would be 'challenging' to estimate the overall costs of carrying out the two audits.

Councillors were asked at this week's meeting to endorse the approach of the council's internal audit team leading the process alongside the external support needed.

At May's meeting, Sinn Fein had supported the proposed audit into Covid funding but had voted against the audit in relation to alleged nepotism within local community groups.

Speaking at this week's meeting, Sinn Fein councillor Patricia Logue said they were concerned about the potential costs being outlined for the audits.

“Where are we getting this money from? What other projects are going to suffer in our council district to get this work which is already being carried out by the relevant bodies?” she said.

“The community sector is already a highly audited sector within our community.

“We feel that this money, which is highlighted to be in the region of £800 to £1,000 a day, work that could weeks or months or maybe more, could be used in a more beneficial way for our ratepayers.

“Are we really committing this council to spend what could maybe be hundreds of thousands of pounds on an audit of community groups that are already highly audited on the back of what I can only describe as tittle tattle.

“We will not be supporting this recommendation.”

Speaking at this week's meeting, Aontu councillor Emmet Doyle said Sinn Fein were 'only too happy' to support the audit proposal when he brought it before the council meeting in May.

He described Cllr Logue's suggestion that 'hundreds of thousands of pounds' could be spent on the audits as 'pure speculation'.

“If Sinn Fein were quite happy at full council to support this I don't see what their problem is now and as for tittle tattle, well I could say a whole lot but I won't and I am quite happy to leave it there.”

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said he took issue with Cllr Logue's description of 'serious concerns' raised by councillors as 'tittle tattle'.

“If we are talking about where to get the money, maybe we can claw back some of the million-and-a-half that was given to the Royal County Down Golf Club and we could give that to the community sector where it would be better spent.

“Hopefully, the kind of costs that the council are estimating won't cost as much as we are maybe worried about but if Sinn Fein didn't want this audit they should have voted against it at the time.”

SDLP councillor Martin Reilly said his party had supported the motions at the May council meeting and were happy to proceed with the recommendations put forward in the report.

Two separate votes were taken at this week's meeting in relation to the recommendations to take forward the plans for the audits.

Both votes were passed.