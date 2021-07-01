Man arrested after April break-in at County Derry rectory

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident of vandalism at a County Derry church in April this year.
A police spokesperson confirmed the 18-year-old will appear in court on Monday charged in connection to the incident at St Lurach's Church, Maghera, between April 22 and 23 2021.
"A 18 year old man has been charged with burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage," they said.
"He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Monday 5th July 2021. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."
