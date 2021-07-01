Derry man jailed for three years after he admits indecently assaulting his sister

A Derry man was today jailed for three years for indecently assaulting his sister.

The man cannot be named because of his relationship to the injured party.

Belfast Crown Court was told that the defendant had pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault on his sister on dates between July 19, 2003, and July 21, 2006.

The injured party was aged nine or ten when the offences began and her brother was three years older that her.

The court heard that the injured party recalled being in bed when she was around nine or ten and waking up to find her brother beside her.

She said she went to scream but the defendant put his hand over her mouth and told her to be quiet.

He then pulled down her underwear and inserted a finger into her vagina.

He then ran back to his room and his sister went downstairs to their parents.

The court was told that the defendant committed further indecent assaults on his sister up until she was around 14 years-old.

He also admitted two counts of intentionally touching a former partner of his.

The offences against his former partner took place between February 1, 2009, and August 1, 2010.

The Derry man was jailed for 18 months for the offences against his sister and a further 18 months for the offences against his former partner.

The judge ruled that the sentences should run consecutively which means that he received a total sentence of three years.

Half of the sentence will be spent in prison, with the remaining 18 months on licence.