Hpw a Derry man became a 'better person' by completing physical and mental health programme

The family of a Derry man say he has become a 'better person' and has a 'spring in his step' after completing a programme aimed at improving the lives of adults living with physical and mental health issues.

The man was one of 50 participants who took part in the initiative for people aged 18+ living in the Creggan and Brandywell areas.

The project, part of an initiative led by the Creggan-based Old Library Trust (OLT), was partnered and supported by the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum and funded by the Executive Office’s ‘Communities in Transition’ project.

It involved individuals, all economically inactive and living with a long-term illness or mental health issue, taking part in weekly mentoring sessions and designing a tailored plan geared towards their specific needs and included availing of counselling, one-to-one personal training, education, and training with one sole aim to help improve their lives and their overall health and wellbeing.

It also included 16 local volunteers undergoing minimum standard training and education as well as taking part in recognised health and wellbeing qualifications that will help local people in need.

This involved counselling, cognitive behavioural therapy and fitness instructing.

Speaking on the success of the programme, Sabrina Lynch, OLT programmes manager, said: “The CIT project is a community development model adopting a holistic approach to improving the well-being of people living in the Creggan and Brandywell areas.

‘We particularly focused on those between 18-65 who were economically inactive and living with a long-term illness and/or mental health issues. The uptake in participation was great to see and the men in particular who took part benefitted greatly. They have all come so far and that was even in the midst of a pandemic!”

Sinead Barr from the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum said: “Our 16 volunteers drove the programme forward, committed to upskilling themselves and then put into action through the delivery of a number of activities and events.

“Their dedication and resilience played a major part in the programme’s success.”

At the CIT end-of-programme celebration event held on 'Zoom', all the attendees heard personal success stories from a few of those that the programme has helped.

One local man commented on how much a difference the project has made to his life and how much his family had noticed how he was a better person to be around and has a ‘spring in his step.’

After the formalities, the project delivered awards packs to participants homes that included a six-month gym membership to The Old Library Trust and The Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum as well as appropriate training gear and a nice healthy lunch.