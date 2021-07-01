Discarded needles and human faeces found in County Derry park

A local councillor has raised the issue with the PSNI.

Discarded needles and human faeces found in County Derry park

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A local councillor has expressed concern after discarded drugs needles and human faeces were found in a County Derry park.

Mid Ulster District Council's Deputy Chair Christine McFlynn has contacted the PSNI after the paraphenalia was found by a member of the public at Manor Park, Moneymore.

"I have been contacted by local residents regarding discarded drug needles in the maze area of the park," she said.

"I'm very concerned and have raised the issue with PSNI and council officials. This particular area of the park is used by young children so can I ask those responsible for leaving needles please stop this activity.

"I've also been told the area has been used as a human toilet which is disgusting, I don't know if this is linked to drugs but please think of all the community when your in the park.

"I've asked council to clean the area and trim the hedges in the maze," she added.

Derry man who admitted possession of 1.5kg of drugs released on bail

Barrister says threat against those involved in the drugs trade is 'higher' following recent deaths in Derry

Another defendant granted anonymity at local court

Man accused of being ‘heavily involved’ in drugs supply granted bail

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie