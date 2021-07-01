Inquest into the death of a Derry man shot dead in 2010 is not expected to begin until 2022

A preliminary hearing in the inquest into the death of Real IRA man Kieran Doherty shot dead by his own organisation in 2010 today heard that the Gardai are now 'willing to engage' with the Coroner's Service as regards the matter.

The Derry man was found shot dead after being bound and gagged on the Brae Hill Road on the outskirts of Derry on February 24, 2010.

His death was claimed by the group then known as the Real IRA who said Mr Doherty was one of their members and they made various allegations against him.

At today's hearing, Ian Skelt QC counsel for the Coroner said that up until now there had only been limited correspondence with the Gardai in this matter.

However, he said the Gardai have indicated they are willing to engage properly with the inquest and as such a meeting has been set up and he would update the Coroner when this occurred.

Stephen Toal, representing the Doherty family, said they were becoming 'increasingly frustrated by the delay' considering that the first hearing in the case was held in 2012.

The Coroner, Brian Sherrard, said that what he hoped to do was give the family 'some endpoint' by fixing a date for a hearing.

Earlier, the hearing was told that the first tranche of documents from the Secretary of State's office was available and the final tranche would be available by the end of the year.

Counsel for the Secretary of State said that once they were all available there would 'inevitably be a Public Interest Immunity exercise' to decide what would be redacted and other issues.

The Coroner said that he appreciated that Mr Doherty's family may not be 'fully alert' to progress that was being made in the case but he was satisfied with 'the ongoing activity'.

He proposed to set aside three weeks for the hearing but said that realistically it would be well into next year before it would be heard.

The Coroner set a date of November 7, 2022, for the inquest to begin and this was agreed by all the interested parties.

A review date was set for December 15 to see what progress had been made.