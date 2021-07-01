Friends complete a tough swimming challenge to raise money for the Foyle Hospice in Derry

Three friends have completed a tough swimming challenge to raise money for the Foyle Hospice in Derry.

Kathy Donaghy, Liz Havlin Wilson and Jane McGinty swam 10 miles on 10 Donegal beaches over the course of 10 days.

Avid sea swimmers Kathy, Liz and Jane prepared for the challenge by spending as much time as possible swimming and training in icy cold waters.

The fearless three started and ended their challenge in Shroove and completed the rest of their 1-mile legs at Culduff, Rathmullan, Leenan, Moville, Portsalon, Marble Hill, Ludden and Ned’s Point.

Ciaran McGinley, son of the hospice's founder Dr Tom McGinley’s, recently launched a 10-mile challenge in memory of his father.

People were encouraged to do ten milies in whatever activity they chose.

This fitting tribute to an inspirational man was completed yesterday, June 30, marking the hospice’s 30th anniversary with a goal of raising £10,000.

Sheila Duffy, Director of Income Generation and Communication at the hospice, said: “We would like to congratulate Kathy, Liz and Jane on the completion of their ambitious swimming goal.

“Their commitment was unwavering and we are delighted that they chose Foyle Hospice as the beneficiary.”

If you would like to support the ladies, you can donate here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jane-mc-ginty1