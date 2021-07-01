Special tribute erected in memory of a stalwart of Derry's beekeeping community

A special tribute has been erected in memory of a stalwart of Derry's beekeeping community.

Billy Chambers, who died last year, was a founding and long-time member of Derry & District Beekeepers’ Association (DDBKA).

In Billy's honour, members of the club have erected a plaque in the newly-opened civic apiary at Brooke Park.

The impressive green space in the Rosemount area of the city is now ‘home’ of the local beekeeping enthusiasts’ group.

Located at the lower end of Brooke Park with access from the top of Great James Street, the refurbished area has fully accessible pathways, a covered bee inspection area, and facilities for changing and equipment storage.

The apiary is naturally surrounded by a variety of plants making it an ideal environment for collecting nectar and pollen, the food supply of beekeeping.

The association’s main aim is to create a centre of excellence for beekeeping in Ireland, with an emphasis on education and environmental/biodiversity awareness.

The project has been part-funded by the National Lottery Community Fund and will be open to both club members and the general public, with all ages and abilities welcome.

The second phase of the exciting civic apiary development is due to commence this month.

The plaque in memory of Billy Chambers was unveiled by his family at the event which was held in Brooke Park last Saturday afternoon.

Gary Gray, DDBKA chairman, said: “The official launch of the Brooke Park Civic Apiary is fantastic for beekeeping enthusiasts in and around the city.

“The first phase is only the beginning, and we are looking forward to building on the foundations laid by our late colleague Billy in welcoming a new generation of beekeepers to the apiary.”

For more information on the project, or if you would like to get involved in beekeeping, please email Derry & District Beekeepers’ Association at info@derryanddistrictbeekeepers.com