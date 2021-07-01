Family of woman who died shortly after giving birth to her first child at Altnagelvin Hospital thank staff for the care shown to them

The family of a woman who died last year just a couple of days after giving birth to her first child at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry have thanked staff for the care they showed.

Little Lorcan McBride was born in the Derry hospital last November.

However, shortly giving birth, Lorcan's mother Joanne started to complain about a sore head.

A short time later her heart stopped and she had to be resuscitated.

A scan revealed that 34-year-old Joanne had suffered a massive build-up of fluid on her brain.

She was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for surgery but sadly passed away.

Joanne had been a passionate supporter of organ donation and she was kept alive on a ventilator so her organs could be donated to other people.

Joanne was originally from Drumquin in County Tyrone but had lived in Plumbridge, where her husband Aidan was from, for a number of years.

Aidan and Lorcan returned to Altnagelvin Hospital this week to meet some of the staff who had cared for them during the tragic events of last November.

They also handed over a cheque for £2,544,30 which was raised by their family in Joanne's memory for Altnagelvin's neo-natal unit.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald newspaper after Joanne's death, her sister, Kerry Devenney, described Joanne as 'absolutely perfect in every way'.

"I was always in awe of Joanne, who had dealt with lost of obstacles due to health issues. She had the perfect attitude and didn't sweat the small stuff," said Kerry.

"She was cool, calm and collected with a beautiful persona that would light up the room. She was our wee ray of sunshine, an absolute gift."

Joanne had worked as a social worker at the Omagh office of the Probation Board of Northern Ireland.