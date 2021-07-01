Events being organised to mark 90th anniversary of Amelia Earhart's historic landing in Derry

A number of 'significant' events are to be held in Derry next year to mark the 90th anniversary of the historic trans-Atlantic flight by Amelia Earhart.

The female pilot made aviation history when she became the first women to fly solo across the Atlantic in June 1932, her 14 hour 56 minute flight ending when she landed in a field in Ballyarnett on the outskirts of the city.

She had intended to fly to Paris in her single engine Lockheed Vega plane. Five years later, during an attempt at becoming the first female to complete a circumnavigational flight of the globe in a Purdue- funded Lockheed Model 10-E Electra she, and navigator Fred Noonan, disappeared over the central Pacific Ocean near Howland Isla, three weeks before her 40th birthday.

The duo were officially declared dead 18 months later.

Amelia Earhart Cottage, located within Ballyarnett Country Park, is set to play a major role in next year's celebrations which follow a motion by Sinn Fein councillor for the area, Sandra Duffy, being backed by members of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Welcoming the decision, she said: “This has massive potential for the city and district in terms of tourism attraction and getting tourist numbers in.

“We have massive Irish connections in America that will maximise on this, so I really look forward to seeing the programme of events that come up.”