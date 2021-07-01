Events being organised to mark 90th anniversary of Amelia Earhart's historic landing in Derry

American was the first women to fly solo across the Atlantic in June 1932

ameliaearhart

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A number of 'significant' events are to be held in Derry next year to mark the 90th anniversary of the historic trans-Atlantic flight by Amelia Earhart.

The female pilot made aviation history when she became the first women to fly solo across the Atlantic in June 1932, her 14 hour 56 minute flight ending when she landed in a field in Ballyarnett on the outskirts of the city.

She had intended to fly to Paris in her single engine Lockheed Vega plane. Five years later, during an attempt at becoming the first female to complete a circumnavigational flight of the globe in a Purdue- funded Lockheed Model 10-E Electra she, and navigator Fred Noonan, disappeared over the central Pacific Ocean near Howland Isla, three weeks before her 40th birthday.

The duo were officially declared dead 18 months later.

Amelia Earhart Cottage, located within Ballyarnett Country Park, is set to play a major role in next year's celebrations which follow a motion by Sinn Fein councillor for the area, Sandra Duffy, being backed by members of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Welcoming the decision, she said: “This has massive potential for the city and district in terms of tourism attraction and getting tourist numbers in.

“We have massive Irish connections in America that will maximise on this, so I really look forward to seeing the programme of events that come up.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie