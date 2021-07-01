Derry death notices - Thursday, July 1, 2021

SWANN (née Ramsey), Violet, 29th June 2021 peacefully at her home 19 Faughan View Park. Beloved wife of William (Billy). Precious mother of Diane, mother-in-law of Joe. Adored grandmother to Zara and Graham and great grandmother to Lewis and baby Hannah. Dearest sister of Stewart, William and the late Margaret, Roy, Raymond and Ena. Home Private. Funeral restricted to immediate family and close friends due to the ongoing pandemic. Funeral leaving her late home on Friday 2nd July 2021 at 2pm burial in Glendermott Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers if wished to either Glendermott Presbyterian Church Building fund c/o Mrs Joanna Walker, 28 Church Road, BT47 3QQ or Marie Curie Cancer Care c/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park BT47 2NL. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel 92871311321. At Peace with The Lord.

BRADLEY (née Laird), Bridie, 30th June 2021, beloved wife of the late Frankie, 20 Carranbane Walk, Shantallow, loving mother of Ethna, Joseph, Kieran and Eamon, mother-in-law of Kevin and Caroline, much loved grandmother of Teagan and Saoirse, great-grandmother of Oran and dear sister of Nellie, Margaret, Annie, Teresa, Walter, William and David.House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her home on Friday at 1.30 pm for 2 o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Iskaheen, Muff. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

GILFILLAN - Mona (Nee Walker): June 30th 2021, peacefully at Melesian Manor Care Home. Late of Auglish Court, Londonderry. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jim, dear sister of Joan, Marchant, Harold and the late Joe, David and Victor. A private family funeral will take place on Friday 2nd July followed by burial in Glendermott Presbyterian burial ground. House Private, Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers if wished to St Peter’s Church c/o Parish Office, Culmore Road BT48 8JB or Alzhiemers Society, Scott Road, Scott Lodge, Plymouth PL2 3DU. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel 028 7131 1321. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.

O'CONNOR, John Patrick (Pat), 27th June 2021, beloved husband of Una, 10 Lime Road, Greysteel, loving father of Michael, Kevin, Brian, Martin, Paul, Liam and Shaun, much loved grandfather of Erin, Elah, Emma, Eva, Alish, Isla, William and Rose and dear brother of Ellen, Margaret, Rose, Bernadette, Michael, Kevin, Gerard, Willie and the late Mary-Ann and Jim. His remains will be removed from his home on Wednesday at 6.30 pm to Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Pat’s funeral mass can be viewed live via the link below. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 26), C/o Mr Brian Moran, WHSCT, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

O'DONNELL, Daniel L, 30th June 2021 peacefully at Melmount Manor, Strabane, beloved husband of Margaret, 14 Moyola Drive, Shantallow, loving father of Dermot, Brendan, Suzanne and Terence, much loved grandfather of Emma, Jennifer, Amanda, Rachel, Sean, Nathan, Laura, Orla, Oran, Tiernan and the late Connor, great-grandfather of Jack and dear brother of the late Sadie, Bridget, Tommy and Lizzie. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his home on Friday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Dan's funeral mass can be viewed live via the church webcam or the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Melmount Manor Comfort Fund C/o The Manager,1 Orchard Road, Strabane BT82 9QR or to any family member. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, intercede for him.