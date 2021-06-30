Family fun day being held in Derry's Brooke Park later this month

The North West Migrants Forum is hosting a free family fun day on Saturday , July 24, in Brooke Park.

There will be a wide range of activities to suit all ages.

The theme of the fun day is ‘Communities uniting against Racism’ and it will include an intercultural BBQ, a group walk around the park, hair braiding, football for both children and adults, face painting, drumming lessons, Zumba, and more.

Lilian Seenoi Barr, Programme Director for the North West Migrants Forum, said; “We really missed hosting the event last year and we are excited about all the fun activities we have lined up.

“Our family fun day is a great opportunity for those in attendance to meet new people from different backgrounds.

“If you or anyone you know would like to attend the fun day, we would love to see you there - everyone is welcome! However, we do ask that you register your attendance in advance for COVID planning and catering purposes. You can do so by following this registration link: https://bit.ly/NWMFFamilyFunDay."

Anyone interested in attending the fun day must register with the organisers by July 19.